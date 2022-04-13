 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,800,000

A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY FOR MOVE-IN READY, LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 2020 built Brian D. Wiggs home is waiting for you - Single story with an optional 1500 sf expansion area upstairs. Wolf Kitchen, Wetbar with Sonic Ice, Media/Audio & Security throughout, Master Suite with His & Hers Closets, All Bedrooms with En Suite Baths, 2 Office Spaces, Safe Room, Full Wrap-Around Enclosed Patio with Heaters & Outdoor Kitchen, Elevator Lift in the Garage - all on a large 1 acre lot in gated Stonewall Estates!

