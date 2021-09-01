3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,500,000

Beautiful Piece of Property. 10 minutes to downtown Tulsa. 15 minutes to Tulsa International Airport. Lots of Oak Trees and wildlife. 3 Ponds. Owner / Agent
Members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard mourn the loss of Spc. Jacob D. Parker, carpentry and masonry specialist at Camp Gruber Training Center, after his passing Aug. 21, 2021.
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin’s behavior has alarmed top U.S. officials who say he has gone to extraordinary lengths to defy U.S. warnings. As of late Tuesday, U.S. officials said they were unsure of Mullin’s location.
Lindsey Maddux died on her 40th birthday, Aug. 23, with her fiance, Army veteran Brent Disney, after a motorist driving the wrong way struck their car.
From 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, troopers, Tulsa County deputies and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department officers will have a sobriety checkpoint focused on impaired drivers.
"All of the deaths that we have now ... that burden is not something we should ask anyone to bear — particularly our health care providers," an Oklahoma COVID-19 data expert says.
There is one positive trend that can help boost COVID-19 outlook in Oklahoma. An uptick in vaccinations
Saint Francis pop-up vaccination clinic set for Saturday
TPS reports 108 students with COVID-19 since start of classes
The Oklahoma City student and Stonewall teacher who just died from COVID-19 had not been present for any 2021-22 classes. #oklaed
The items attracted customers from as far away as Dallas.
"The fair, in conjunction with the opening of the schools, could easily result in a perfect storm for spreading a disease that is far from under control," says Tulsa resident Robert Knight.
Sten Joddi, an Indigenous hip-hop artist raised in Glenpool, is a newcomer to acting. His debut episode went up last week. This week, Wes Studi appears as a guest star.
