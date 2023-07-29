Welcome to Tulsa's new concept of living in Jenks Schools! This brand new home is for someone looking to enjoy all the benefits of a suburban lifestyle with life's modern luxuries. This artfully constructed 2-story interior home boasts an open floor plan living with wood flooring, a chic kitchen w/stainless appliances, and a cozy dining area to accommodate gatherings. The en suite master hosts large bathroom w/double vanities and a walk in closet. Community amenities include spacious clubhouse with gym and lounging area and large in ground pool with sun deck. Located in a growing area close to Tulsa Hills and easy commute to downtown Tulsa. Photos may represent a model and not the actual unit available.
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,460
