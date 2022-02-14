 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $199,500

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $199,500

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $199,500

Charming bungalow on corner lot near the Riverparks & Heller Park. Lovely hardwoods & crown molding throughout. Modern kitchen w/ granite, SS appliances, custom cabinetry & lighting. Separate pantry & bar seating for dining. Large family room w/ built in shelves & unique gas stove as a fireplace. Spacious bedrooms w/ great closets & updated baths. One car garage w/ workshop area & extra parking w/ separate carport. Shed for lawn tools on property. Shed exempt from inspections.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot
Education

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot

  • Updated

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night by the Tulsa County Election Board, no candidates received a majority of the votes cast in the primary elections for Tulsa Public Schools' District 7 or Union Public Schools' Zone 2. Meanwhile, two new school board members were elected outright in Broken Arrow and Catoosa. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert