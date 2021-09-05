 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $199,000

A country setting minutes to downtown Tulsa. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 3 living areas and a 2 car garage. The home sits on over 2 acres. Sand Springs schools. 2 covered porches, fireplace. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, wood burning stove, riding lawnmower, pull chainsaw, weed eater, leaf blower and various other lawn equipment stay.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News