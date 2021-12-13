 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $197,900

Nice established property with double living spaces and an extra enclosed bonus space. Situated in the peaceful Skyline Ridge, this residence is moments from the Tulsa Country Club, Owen Park area, Gilcrease Museum and downtown Tulsa.Quick and easy access to several highways. Kitchen opens to dining/living area. Oversized primary bedroom with access to covered patio overlooking the spacious back yard, shed, and mature trees. Make this 2064 sq ft. space your own.

