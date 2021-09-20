3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $197,500

Beautiful home in a vintage Tulsa neighborhood on a 1/2 acre corner lot. New HVAC and HWT in 2021. Beautifully updated Bathrooms and Kitchen with new appliances in 2019. Freshly painted throughout. New roof, extra insulation, and wiring in 2015. Enjoy the enclosed covered back patio. Storm Shelter. Easy access to Hwy's and across from Elem. School.