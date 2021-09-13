3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $195,000

Midtown Charmer perfect for entertaining! With two living areas and a large kitchen this home has ample space! Enjoy new interior and exterior paint, luxury vinyl plank flooring, remodeled bathroom, front room with large picture window, large formal dining room and a kitchen with newly painted cabinets, hardware, all new stainless appliances, tons of storage and opens to the second living area. Oversized two car garage in rear of house with extra parking. This is a MUST SEE! 1 yr home warranty included!