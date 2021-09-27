 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $195,000

Fresh, modern take on Midtown living at this one-level home with a large fenced yard & patio. Recently refinished hardwoods, updated doors, windows, hardware, lighting. Master has huge walk-in, plus bonus room for nursery or office. Garage conversion offers flex space for hobby room, family room, etc. Fresh interior paint, updated cabinetry, farmhouse sink and granite countertops in kitchen. On over a quarter of an acre!

