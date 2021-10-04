3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $189,900

Spacious home with tons of potential, features 3+ bedrooms, extra room could be office or 4th bedroom. sunken living room has stone wall with fireplace and bookshelves, fully tiled kitchen with easting area, formal dining with mirrored wall, private backyard backs to detention area, extra parking space on driveway, desirable location close to Jenks schools, shopping, and river. AC new in 2016 & Furnace in 2015. Window World Vinyl Windows w/lifetime Wallanty. MUST SEE! House is sold "As Is."