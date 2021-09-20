 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $189,900

Priced to sell with incredible highway access!! This spacious home has a brand NEW roof! Kitchen is completed with a vintage stove that will make you swoon! 3rd and 4th bedroom were combined to make large office but could be easily restored if 4th bedroom is desired. Don’t miss this home on a corner lot with so much space and even more potential! Seller offering $5k buyer credit with acceptable offer!

