 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $188,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $188,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $188,000

Come see this adorable mid-town bungalo home in desirable Summit Heights close to Cherry Street & TU. Home offers huge trees, quiet street, metal roof, brick kitchen floor & much more. This 3 bed, 1 bath or 2 bed & 2 living areas. 1 bath also has an in-door laundry & attached garage. Fridge Stays!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News