Stunning brand new Craftsman style home that qualifies for buyer down payment assistance if needed through featured programs! This 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage home has solid surface flooring throughout! Large family room, cozy breakfast/dining nook, and breakfast bar. Spacious kitchen features gas range, full pantry, and cabinets galore. Primary bedroom with step in shower and dual closets, Modern Neutral colors. Living dining room combo, and a pass through kitchen. Why rent when you can own your own home! Don't miss this opportunity!