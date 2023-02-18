Stunning brand new Craftsman style home that qualifies for buyer down payment assistance if needed through featured programs! This 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage home has solid surface flooring throughout! Large family room, cozy breakfast/dining nook, and breakfast bar. Spacious kitchen features gas range, full pantry, and cabinets galore. Primary bedroom with step in shower and dual closets, Modern Neutral colors. Living dining room combo, and a pass through kitchen. Why rent when you can own your own home! Don't miss this opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Barry Switzer: "I want someone to raise their hand in a couple of years and say, ‘I’m the one who took us to the SEC.’ "
Several restaurant concepts are scheduled for opening in 2023. Here's some early information on a few of them.
At over 23,000 square feet and 28 acres, the massive Thompson Mansion remains on the market for half the price.
Peyton Bowen describes how one missed section of his letter of intent to Oregon led to his signing with Oklahoma.
The theme park announced that 2023 will be a grand finale for Fire in the Hole, described in a news release as the world’s most historic indoo…