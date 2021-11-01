3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $185,000

* INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY* “ SOLD AS IS” This adorable bungalow is waiting for your TLC! Located in a wonderful neighborhood in South Tulsa! Many improvements have already been complete and it's just waiting for that personal touch! New Roof, New Plumbing, Tankless water heater, New windows, Gas fire place (vent free), this gem has amazing hardwood floors hidden under the existing flooring. All the appliances Stay!! This home is a must see! It won't last long!! COMING SOON, NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 10/31/21.