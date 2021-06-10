 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $185,000

Amazing Midtown Bungalow. Home is 1,406 Sq ft and has 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage and a Huge Fenced Yard with Mature Trees. New Vinyl Plank Flooring, Stainless Steel Gas Appliances, Concrete Countertops, Tankless Hot Water, Roof is 1yr Old, Newer Dishwasher & Range, New Interior Paint, New Vinyl Windows except for 2 Back Bay Windows. Utility Shed in Back Yard. Will Not Last Long!!! View More

