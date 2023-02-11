Under Construction! We are pleased to offer this 3 Bedroom 2 full bath 1 car garage home projected completion of March 31st 2023 by Boomtown development Habitat for Humanity. This home will have solid surface flooring, Modern neutral paint colors. Covered front porch. Central HVAC. This home qualifies for Buyer assistance programs and down payment assistance with approved application & completion of the programs requirements. Home located near The Jane A Malone Center in Chamberlin park, and the Tulsa Dream Center.