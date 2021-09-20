3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $180,000

This adorable little home that has been completely remodeled and is within just a few miles of TU. The house was remodeled by licensed professionals. Remodels include: new tile, restored/original hardwood floors, new lighting, new hardware for cabinets, new shutters and landscaping outside, new paint, new ceiling fans, new granite countertops, new cabinet paint, canned lighting added, and so much more. Don't miss this turn key home.