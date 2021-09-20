 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $180,000

This adorable little home that has been completely remodeled and is within just a few miles of TU. The house was remodeled by licensed professionals. Remodels include: new tile, restored/original hardwood floors, new lighting, new hardware for cabinets, new shutters and landscaping outside, new paint, new ceiling fans, new granite countertops, new cabinet paint, canned lighting added, and so much more. Don't miss this turn key home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News