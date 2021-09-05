 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $179,999

This cute home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertops, 2 fireplaces, 2 living rooms, formal dining for entertaining. Other features include tankless water heater, cedar deck, spacious private backyard with a shed.

