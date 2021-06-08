3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $179,900

Chic updated Midtown home in a lovely neighborhood with nearby hwy access. Quartz Island with seating on both sides, NEW sewer line, New SS Appliances including built-in microwave, NEW Flooring, NEW dbl pane Windows, NEW Furnace, Fresh interior & exterior paint, Huge Covered patio with adorable S.Carolina Waterscape ceiling, all NEW Lighting, NEW Doors, NEW hardware, both bathrooms Fully Renovated and so much more. Open Sat 6/5 1-4pm. Submit offers by 6/8 at 9:00am. View More