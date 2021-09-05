3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $178,500

Convenient to the shopping center Tulsa Hills and close to two major highways US-75 & I-44. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house is waiting for its new family. It has a fenced backyard for your pets and a great place for your children to play. Above ground pool in the backyard and covered patio is perfect for all seasons fun and outdoor activities. Floored Attic and additional shed in the backyard for additional storage spaces.