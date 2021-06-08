 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $175,000

Beautifully maintained mid-town home with updates throughout. This 3 bed/2 bath house sits on an oversized lot with mature trees and an oversized back patio. Inside features original hardwoods throughout, two living areas with two fireplaces, a master en suite, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and MORE. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News