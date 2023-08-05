Brand New Construction home that qualifies for buyer down payment assistance if needed through featured programs! This 3 bed 2 bath. Home has solid surface flooring throughout!. Spacious kitchen features gas range, full pantry, center island and cabinets galore. Primary bedroom with step in large shower, Modern Neutral colors, Eat in Kitchen and Open to living. Built in Shelving, Cabinets in Laundry room. Covered back porch. Large yard, Professionally landscaped & new sod. Why rent when you can own your own home! Don't miss this opportunity! Ask about Down payment assistance programs if needed. Pictures are temp pictures for new construction purposes and fixture style, interior & exterior colors may vary. House layout will be similar but could be flipped sides from what you see in the pictures.
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $175,000
