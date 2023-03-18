Welcome to this charming bungalow in the heart of Tulsa! This home is perfect for those seeking comfort and convenience it has been well kept it is, it's across the street from an elementary school, has hardwood floors, great walk-in closets, an open floor plan, and a spacious backyard. It's in a historic district. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a piece of Tulsa history!
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $170,000
