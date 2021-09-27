3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $170,000

Gorgeous move-in ready 3 bed 1.5 bath midtown home with attached garage! Current owners made tons of upgrades including Corian counters, refaced cabinets, interior & exterior paint, shed on slab wired with 240V and SO much more (listed in disclosures) All appliances stay, exterior unit for AC was replaced 2 years ago. Within minutes of McClure park, highways, shopping AND dining- there is ease of access to everything. Come check it out today and fall in love!