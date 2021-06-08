 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $165,000

Duplex in a Fantastic Location! On 15th Street between Lewis and Harvard. Duplex is divided as a One Bed/One Bath on one side. Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms on the other (One bed and one bath up/One bed and one bath down). This would be a great investment property, you live on one side & rent out the other, or rent out both sides. Large covered front porch. View More

