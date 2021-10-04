 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $165,000

Adorable well maintained mid-town home, just blocks from the fair grounds, TU, & highway access. This move in ready home has 3 great sized bedrooms, huge backyard, large shed with electric. Updated paint, carpet, windows, & more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News