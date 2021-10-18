 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $165,000

Perfect Tulsa Starter home just in time for the beautiful Oklahoma fall! The home has 3bd/2bath with nice sized master and master closet! This large lot has beautiful trees standing tall. The yard is fully fenced with a large deck overlooking the backyard great for fire pits and entertaining. The detached 2 car garage has plenty of work space and shelving. Located just down from Chandler Park great for afternoon adventures! This home won't last long. Come take a look!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News