3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $165,000

Perfect Tulsa Starter home just in time for the beautiful Oklahoma fall! The home has 3bd/2bath with nice sized master and master closet! This large lot has beautiful trees standing tall. The yard is fully fenced with a large deck overlooking the backyard great for fire pits and entertaining. The detached 2 car garage has plenty of work space and shelving. Located just down from Chandler Park great for afternoon adventures! This home won't last long. Come take a look!