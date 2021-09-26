3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $162,000

Super spacious full brick home! 2nd living room would make a great game room or, large 4th bedroom if a closet was added. Master bedroom connects to laundry via the bathroom off the master which is a great feature. Lovely newer flooring in the family/dining area plus built in bookcase and cupboards. Sliding patio doors off the family room lead to a patio and fully fenced private rear yard. Oversized garage. Well looked after and ready for new owners!