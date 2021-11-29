 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $160,000

Impressively remodeled 3 BED 2 BATH home. Turnkey single-story residence with enjoyable covered rear patio and fully fenced backyard! 2018 new roof, new flooring, new countertops, new light fixtures, fresh paint, updated electrical, hvac. Spacious open concept kitchen, living, dining perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with SS appliances & Gas Stove. Charming mid-century character close to shopping, dining & highways for easy commutes. Offers will be accepted until 7pm, Sunday Nov. 28th

