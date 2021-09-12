 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $159,900

Stunning Owen Park Remodel. 3 Bed/1 Full Bath, w/Office Space & 1 Car Det Garage, Updates incl: Fully Remodeled Kitchen & Bath w/Granite, Office space w/Granite desk area, Newly Configured Master Walk-in closet, New Flooring, New Plumbing/Faucets/Hardware, New electrical outlets & lighting throughout, New Gas Range, New Doors, New Paint Inside & Out, New Gutters, New Hot Water Tank, Newer HVAC that has been Serviced, Roof approx 5-6 yrs old; Virtual Furniture Placement in Living Room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News