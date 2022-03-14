 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $159,000

Newly updated home with vinyl flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, fresh paint, new carpet, tankless water heater, and more! This move in ready home also features a bonus sun room that has a private bathroom and can be used as a large 4th bedroom or additional family room. The open floor plan and large kitchen island make this house a great gathering place!!

