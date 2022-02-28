3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $159,000

Remodeled in 2012/2013 with new windows, cabinets, trim, tile, lights, granite, drywall texture, range and mircrowave. The plumbing in tile shower has 2 heads and is 4 yrs old. New siding and paint in 2012. Fridge 1 year old. Water heater 4 years old. In 2021 the main sewer drain to the city tap was redone. Kitchen sink installed in 2019. Home is 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with a 2 car garage. Building in the back yard. The kitchen is connected to the dining area. The master bath has a private 1/2 bath.