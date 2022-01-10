 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $155,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $155,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $155,900

New roof (2019), New high efficiency HVAC (2020). New paint, carpet & Lifeproof flooring (2021), sewer line <5yr old, Structural repair & new pad piers 2021. Breakfast bar, W/D hookups in laundry room, water line for fridge, ceiling fans, re-glazed master shower, fenced yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert