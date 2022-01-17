 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $155,000

Two large living areas, one with fireplace and bookshelves. Newer dishwasher, sink and faucets. In-ground storm shelter in the garage. New wood laminate Pergo lifetime floors; and new carpet in two bedrooms. Fresh paint in living room, den, two bedrooms, hallway and bathroom. This home also has a covered patio in the backyard.

