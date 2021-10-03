 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $154,900

Adorable, fully remodeled bungalow. New roof. New Windows. Restored original hardwoods. New kitchen w/breakfast nook has granite, all new appliances,faucet, sink, flooring, etc. Renovated and added bathrooms have all new tile, sinks, lighting, toilets, etc. New paint(int & ext). New hot water tank. Partial basement. Close to TU, easy access to Downtown, MRM, Cherry St, & Midtown.

