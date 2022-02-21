3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $154,900

Lovingly maintained home in the heart of Tulsa. Flexible floorplan includes 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, refinished hardwoods and granite kitchen. Additional room could be used as an office, study, or 4th bedroom. Screened deck plus additional deck overlooking large back yard. Garage conversion could easily be converted back into a garage. Selling in "as-is" condition with no known issues and no repairs to be made by Seller. Shed exempt.