 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $150,000

COMPLETELY RENOVATED HOME conveniently located near TU & downtown Tulsa. Stylish New Kitchen incl; New stainless steel gas stove, vent hood, dishwasher, granite countertops, under-mount sink, faucet, tile backsplash, & new ceramic tile floor. New Interior & Exterior paint, new crown molding & new hardware throughout. Beautifully restored original hardwood floors. New bathroom vanity, toilet & fixtures. Large fenced backyard with patio. One-year home warranty offered. Don't miss this one! Owner agent.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'
Education

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'

  • Updated

Feds tell state leaders it is within a local school district's discretion to use stimulus funds for implementing indoor masking policies aligned with CDC guidance. #oklaed

Read the letter U.S. Secretary of Education sent to OK governor, state superintendent

'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News