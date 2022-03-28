 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $150,000

Don't miss out on this charming 40's Bungalow with some lovely updates! From the Cozy front porch, come on in to your large living/dining combo with original hardwoods & pass through bar to updated kitchen. Check out that tin ceiling, open shelving & bead board! Stainless appliances. Great sized bedrooms & two full baths. Large utility room. Corner lot with fruit trees. This great home is centrally located near Highway, Route 66, Mother Road Market, TU, Expo Fairgrounds.

