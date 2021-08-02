 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $150,000

This house has been updated with today's trendy navy/grey new paint, brand new wood laminate flooring. Vaulted ceiling in living rom, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house, also has a loft led by spiral stairs. All appliances stay! No HOA's and close to all shopping needs and highways.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News