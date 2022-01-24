 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $145,000

Fully renovated home with close access to I-244. Boasting a new open concept layout with beautiful finishes throughout. Including new concrete driveway, vinyl windows, new 30 year Architectural Roof, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, kitchen backsplash, central heat & air system, LED Recess lighting, interior doors, siding, gutters and refinished hardwood floors plus one room with carpet. ALL NEW!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert