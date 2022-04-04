 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $145,000

No showings/offers until 04/02/2021. Cute and updated home. 3/2/2 with fresh interior paint inside. Huge updated kitchen with large island open to Family room. Spacious family room includes fireplace and patio doors to oversized covered patio. Formal LR a plus. Master with private bath. Fenced yard on cul de sac with large shop w/elect. Walk to elementary school and easy access to HWY 412/169. Come take a look! Being sold in AS-IS condition.

