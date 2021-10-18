The one-story brick home has been well cared for. It has multiple tone walls with it's carpet, faux wood, and tile floors, and lovely natural wood tones in kitchen. Wood burning stove has been installed in the living room fireplace. There is a covered patio in the back with a fenced yard. Double car garage and attic. Ready for some upgrades, yet move-in ready for investors. Selling AS-IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $140,000
