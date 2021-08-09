 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $140,000

Fantastic home in a quiet well-kept neighborhood located in the Union School District.  The property has a large corner lot with mature trees and a large backyard you can enjoy evenings on the back patio. The open kitchen and breakfast nook are bright and inviting with tons of storage space. The roof is only 3 years old. Conveniently located close to highways, schools, and restaurants

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News