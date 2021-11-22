FA LA LA LA LA in love this holiday season. This adorable home offers an open concept with a charming kitchen, trendy colors, and new tile, plus a cozy living room with wood burning fireplace and gorgeous hard wood floors. Great location with easy access to HWY 169 & I-44. 3 year old roof, insulated garage door, thermal storm doors & windows! Icing on the cake has to be the extra large, fully-fenced back yard. #HomeForTheHolidays
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $135,000
