3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $135,000

One of the largest homes in the neighborhood. 3 bed, 2 bath (1 is bath/utility combo) with large multi-purpose room. Most windows have recently been replaced. Hall bath has new floor to ceiling ceramic tile and flooring. Hardwoods. Carport in front and detached garage in rear. Large storage/shop building. Asphalt parking area in rear. Great potential! Owner prefers to sell property "as is", but house is in livable condition.

