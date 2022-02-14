 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $133,711

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $133,711

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $133,711

Cute fully remodeled starter home or great investment property. Has a large shop and storage shed in the back yard. This wont last long.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot
Education

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot

  • Updated

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night by the Tulsa County Election Board, no candidates received a majority of the votes cast in the primary elections for Tulsa Public Schools' District 7 or Union Public Schools' Zone 2. Meanwhile, two new school board members were elected outright in Broken Arrow and Catoosa. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert