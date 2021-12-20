If you're looking for a cute 3 bedroom 1 bath house, stop looking now because you found it. This house has an oversized yard and perfectly located less than a mile from the park, and any Tulsa living you're looking for. Call today before its too late!
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $124,900
