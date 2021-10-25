 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $123,400

Calling all first time home buyers and investors - great bones, just needs your personalized touch! Come check out this Midtown home featuring full-brick exterior, original hardwoods under the carpet, an over-sized garage and a new water heater installed in 2019. Washer, Dryer, Fridge and Deep Freeze remain with the home. Shed stays, but is exempt from inspections. Selling As-Is.

