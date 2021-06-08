3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $120,000

ATTENTION Investors or first time home buyers. Very nice home. Midtow-Town location in a large lot, with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage, large kitchen. Hard to find! View More
The driver who reportedly lost control of the vehicle that crashed into her, going about 90 mph on 21st Street just west of Memorial, is expected to be OK.
Some branches on my oak tree have these unusual growths on them. They are green and about the size of a golf ball. What in the world are these things?
Henceforth, the road from Boise City to the Texas line is the President Donald J. Trump Highway, the editorial says. Trump had no particular connection to that part of the state, except that he was popular there.
Police responded to the neighborhood street near 21st and Memorial to find a violent crash scene; one of the vehicle's engines had been thrown four car-lengths away.
The 30-acre location at the base of Turkey Mountain — which was first purchased in 1953 and last renovated in 1968 — now hosts amenities including nature trails, a covered outdoor basketball court, a zipline, and areas for disc golf and kayaking thanks to a $15 million fundraising effort.
The bridge, which is more than 100 years old, has been determined to be structurally unsound.
She said she was frozen out of the OU volleyball program last summer because her conservative beliefs didn't align with her coaches and teammates.
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a proposal Thursday evening to use part of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide $2,000 in direct assistance to each of its more than 392,000 citizens.
Sheila Buck is set to appear before a judge Friday on a pending misdemeanor charge of obstruction, allegedly due to her refusal of an officer's order to leave the area after she was told she was trespassing.
The lawsuit seeks a victims' compensation fund, a hospital to be built in north Tulsa, a scholarship program, and for Black Tulsans to no longer pay state and local taxes because economic justice has been taken from them.
