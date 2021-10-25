3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $119,900

Beautiful midtown updated home! Gorgeous 3 BR, 1 bath, 1 car garage with breathtaking natural light, amazing hardwood floors, and an INDOOR laundry room & pantry to boot! Located in a quiet neighborhood with McClure park a short walk away. Close to highway access and downtown. It offers a large, spacious backyard with mature trees providing shade for a good part of the day, and it comes with a storage shed. Come see this one while it lasts!